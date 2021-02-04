Published: 12:16 PM February 4, 2021

Cash was stolen from McColls on Barkis Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Retailers are being warned to be vigilant after a burglary at a shop in Great Yarmouth.

A man entered McColls store on Barkis Road at approximately 2pm on Tuesday (February 2) and went to the counter to pay for a can of drink.

He then distracted a member of staff by requesting various denominations of change and stole a quantity of cash from behind the counter before leaving.

The suspect is described a white, with a black hooded jacket, a black baseball cap worn back-to-front and wearing a blue face mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Op Solve team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/7144/20.



