Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed

Published: 12:42 PM September 2, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM September 2, 2021

8 men have all been jailed in relation to a cocaine supply group in Great Yarmouth. Top row, left to right: Sam Gordon, Scott Watson, Lewis Hannant, Aaron Kern. Bottom row, left to right: Robert Hargreaves, Russell Roberts, Loizos Couma, and Kurtis Snow. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A pub landlord in Martham who led a cocaine supply ring in Great Yarmouth is one of eight men involved to be jailed.

The sentences have followed an extensive 12-month investigation by Norfolk Police into a suspected cocaine supply group operating in Great Yarmouth.

Robert Hargreaves, 32, Scott Watson, 26, Sam Gordon, 25, Aaron Kern, 26, Loizos Couma, 28, and Kurtis Snow, 26, all appeared at Norwich Crown Court on July 22 for sentencing after facing charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

A further two men, Lewis Hannant, 33, and Russell Roberts, 25, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on September 1 after facing similar charges.

Investigations into the supply group began on December 17, 2019, when a car belonging to Couma was stopped by police.

The driver, Hannant, was arrested after being found in possession of a small quantity of cocaine.

Officers visited The Victoria Inn in Martham on December 20, 2019, of which Couma was the landlord, and discovered a number of cannabis edibles which led to the arrest of Couma and Hargreaves on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The seizure of a mobile phone at the scene uncovered the sizeable organised drug supply ring led by Couma.

A lengthy investigation resulted in the arrests and prosecution of Couma and the seven others who supplied drugs on his behalf.

Officers found evidence and correspondence between the men, relating to conspiracy to supply, and dealing of both class A and B drugs.

All eight defendants were convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine between April 2019 and August 2020.

Loizos Couma, of Repps Road, Martham, was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Robert Hargreaves, of Spruce Avenue, Ormesby, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to being Concerned in the supply of cannabis and Conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Sam Gordon, of Paston Drive, Caister-on-Sea, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, conspiracy to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of ecstacy.

Scott Watson of Repps Road, Martham, Aaron Kern of the Avenue, Hemsby, and Russell Roberts of Scratby Cresent, Scratby were all sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to supplt cocaine.

Lewis Hannant, of Thrigby Road, Filby, was sentenced to 28 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Kurtis Snow, of Wright Close, Caister-on-Sea, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment, after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to supply cocaine.

PC Nick Woolf-Roberts, Moonshot East Investigator, said: "This case offers the perfect example of how the combined policing efforts of Operation Moonshot, Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Beat Managers and Licensing teams can and will lead to entire drug networks being disrupted and taken down.

"The results of these custodial sentences show that it’s simply not worth dealing drugs in this county."