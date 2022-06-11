Taxi driver 'overwhelmed by support' after car broken into
- Credit: Amanda Gilgil
A taxi driver preparing to do the school run for children in her town was shocked to find her motor had been broken into this week.
However, the driver - and Miss Voluptuous finalist - refuses to be down-hearted.
On Wednesday at around 5.40am Amanda Gilgil headed out to her car - parked near York Road - and noticed the passenger-side window had been smashed.
She said several items have been taken and immediately called her boss at Albies Taxis.
Ms Gilgil, 56, said: "When I first saw what had happened, I was a little in shock. It was before 6am, and I was ready to fuel up, get sorted out and then start my school run. Instead, I was met with that."
The mum-of-five said equipment has been taken as well as half a bottle of Fanta, half a packet of crisps and some hand cream.
The 55-year-old added she has been "overwhelmed" by the support from her team and manager, Simon Kitchen.
Mr Kitchen has reported the incident to the police.
Most Read
- 1 Great Yarmouth bridge closing next week for roadworks
- 2 Dog walker 'heartbroken' after Yarmouth green space cleared
- 3 How the world reacted to the discovery of Yarmouth's royal shipwreck
- 4 People in Great Yarmouth believe shipwreck 'should be kept in the town'
- 5 Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister
- 6 'Once in a lifetime' - Local student Grace on playing drums for The Killers
- 7 The brothers who spent a fortune searching for lost royal ship
- 8 Where to see 'mega' fleet of classic cars by the sea in Norfolk
- 9 Lost royal wreck dubbed 'Norfolk's Mary Rose' found off Great Yarmouth
- 10 Green light for new kiosks and amusements in Gorleston
"I have to say a huge thank you to Simon," Ms Gilgil said. "The phone didn't even ring twice and he answered."
Ms Gilgil drove her taxi back to the company's yard for repairs and, despite the inconvenience, she was able to continue her work day shortly after.
"I love my job," Ms Gilgil said. "I've been with Albies for eight years.
"Some might see me as just a taxi driver but transporting disabled or disadvantaged children to their schools is such a great way to make a living."
Ms Gilgil is currently preparing for the finals of Miss Voluptuous UK, which will take place at Grantham's Guild Hall on July 17.
She has recently been raising money for the Tribal Trust which helps homeless people in Great Yarmouth and undertook a bikini dip on Gorleston beach in April to raise awareness.
"Everything is stress, stress, stress at the minute," she explained.
"My taxi being broken into definitely added to that but the team really helped."
For more information about Ms Gilgil's journey to the finals of the Miss Voluptuous UK competition, follow her Facebook page.