'The PM has my support' - Great Yarmouth MP backs Boris Johnson

The MP for Great Yarmouth has said he completely supports Boris Johnson and his chancellor Rishi Sunak after they were both fined for attending a party during lockdown.

Yesterday calls were made for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign after they were fined for attending a birthday party at 10 Downing Street as part of a Met Police investigation into Covid law breach allegations.

Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should carry on with their jobs and focus on strengthening the economy and addressing the cost of living crisis.

Mr Lewis tweeted at 5.43 am this morning: "The PM and the Chancellor have my complete support. They have navigated us through the greatest economic and public health crisis in a generation.

"The PM has apologised and accepted the outcome of the MET police investigation and made wholesale changes in No10, as he promised.

"We must now focus on the job of governing and delivering on the priorities of people across the UK by strengthening our economy, creating jobs and opportunities and addressing the cost of living."

This paper had asked Mr Lewis and his office to make a comment on the fines yesterday, but Mr Lewis did not respond.

As the news broke Mr Lewis, who is Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, had tweeted about the third series of the Channel 4 comedy show Derry Girls coming back to our screens.

As a result of his fixed penalty notice, Mr Johnson became the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law.