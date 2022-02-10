Police still at scene of murder investigation
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
Police are still at the scene of a house where a body was found in Great Yarmouth.
A police car could be seen at the top of Trinity Place as of Thursday afternoon, where a man in his 40s was found dead on Wednesday.
Two men, also in their 40s, had been arrested by police yesterday and were being questioned.
A neighbour, who did not want to named, said he had noticed the police activity yesterday.
He said: "I saw five police cars, one was a forensic vehicle. I still don't know what's happened."
The neighbour added he had offered to the police to look after a chihuahua that belonged to the people who lived at the property where the dead man was found.
The body was found at just before 8.45am yesterday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Great Yarmouth CID at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number CAD 60 of February 9.
Most Read
- 1 Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man's death in Great Yarmouth
- 2 Man found dead on Great Yarmouth beach named
- 3 Look inside Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market place revamp
- 4 Tucked away Courtyard re-opening with new owners
- 5 Retro tearoom to open pre-loved vintage shop next door
- 6 Man banned from being close to women on buses and trains
- 7 Audi driver banned for getting behind wheel after night out
- 8 Erosion: Dramatic drone pictures reveal rapidly changing coastline
- 9 CCTV released as police hunt two men in connection with £2,000 laptop theft
- 10 Winding-up petition pinned to front door of Star Hotel
A post-mortem examination was due to be held today.