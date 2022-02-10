News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police still at scene of murder investigation

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:54 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM February 10, 2022
A police car was stationed by the top of Trinity Place in Great Yarmouth as part of the murder probe

A police car was stationed by the top of Trinity Place in Great Yarmouth as part of the murder probe - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Police are still at the scene of a house where a body was found in Great Yarmouth. 

A police car could be seen at the top of Trinity Place as of Thursday afternoon, where a man in his 40s was found dead on Wednesday.

Two men, also in their 40s, had been arrested by police yesterday and were being questioned.

The man was found dead in a house in Trinity Place in Great Yarmouth

The man was found dead in a house in Trinity Place in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A neighbour, who did not want to named, said he had noticed the police activity yesterday.

He said: "I saw five police cars, one was a forensic vehicle. I still don't know what's happened."

The neighbour added he had offered to the police to look after a chihuahua that belonged to the people who lived at the property where the dead man was found.

The body was found at just before 8.45am yesterday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Great Yarmouth CID at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number CAD 60 of February 9.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man's death in Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 Man found dead on Great Yarmouth beach named
  3. 3 Look inside Great Yarmouth's £4.7m market place revamp
  1. 4 Tucked away Courtyard re-opening with new owners
  2. 5 Retro tearoom to open pre-loved vintage shop next door
  3. 6 Man banned from being close to women on buses and trains
  4. 7 Audi driver banned for getting behind wheel after night out
  5. 8 Erosion: Dramatic drone pictures reveal rapidly changing coastline
  6. 9 CCTV released as police hunt two men in connection with £2,000 laptop theft
  7. 10 Winding-up petition pinned to front door of Star Hotel

A post-mortem examination was due to be held today.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Peter Hallam is wanted by Norfolk Police on recall to prison.

Norfolk Police

Police hunt wanted man from Gorleston

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Reece Bidace pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. 

Norwich Crown Court

Man jailed after £13,000 of cocaine and heroin found at Yarmouth address

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Liesel Symonds objects to Cadent carrying out work on her private land

Householder's battle to stop gas company laying pipes under passage

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Former Pontins holiday homes Hemsby variation at The Pines refused

Bid to allow year-round holiday homes at former Pontins refused

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon