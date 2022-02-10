Police still at scene of murder investigation

A police car was stationed by the top of Trinity Place in Great Yarmouth as part of the murder probe - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Police are still at the scene of a house where a body was found in Great Yarmouth.

A police car could be seen at the top of Trinity Place as of Thursday afternoon, where a man in his 40s was found dead on Wednesday.

Two men, also in their 40s, had been arrested by police yesterday and were being questioned.

The man was found dead in a house in Trinity Place in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A neighbour, who did not want to named, said he had noticed the police activity yesterday.

He said: "I saw five police cars, one was a forensic vehicle. I still don't know what's happened."

The neighbour added he had offered to the police to look after a chihuahua that belonged to the people who lived at the property where the dead man was found.

The body was found at just before 8.45am yesterday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Great Yarmouth CID at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number CAD 60 of February 9.

A post-mortem examination was due to be held today.