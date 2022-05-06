News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Have your say on how to hear from Great Yarmouth police

James Weeds

Published: 3:14 PM May 6, 2022
Detail of Police officers

Great Yarmouth police want to know your thoughts on how they can keep you up to date. - Credit: PA

"How would you like to hear updates and information from Great Yarmouth police?"

Residents are being asked to take part in a survey to help the constabulary understand how people want to be kept up to date with policing issues.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary said: "Help us to keep you better informed by sparing a few minutes of your time.

"We want to better understand how and when people want to hear from us.

"We want to make sure the public can get the right information from us when they want it and in a way that’s right for them.

"Keeping up to date with local policing issues can be important for many people and we want to make sure the information we share is put where people are most likely to see it."

The anonymous survey is said to take around 10 minutes to complete.

Click here to take part: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LK2S0T/

