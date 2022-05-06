Have your say on how to hear from Great Yarmouth police

Great Yarmouth police want to know your thoughts on how they can keep you up to date. - Credit: PA

"How would you like to hear updates and information from Great Yarmouth police?"

Residents are being asked to take part in a survey to help the constabulary understand how people want to be kept up to date with policing issues.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary said: "Help us to keep you better informed by sparing a few minutes of your time.

The anonymous survey is said to take around 10 minutes to complete.

Click here to take part: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/LK2S0T/