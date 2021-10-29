Parts of Great Yarmouth are county hotspots for knife crime
New crime figures reveal that parts of Great Yarmouth are considered hotspots for offences involving possession of weapons, including those linked to knife crime.
The county wide figures show that parts of Great Yarmouth and Norwich saw dozens of offences over 12 months while there were also hot spots in King’s Lynn and Thetford.
A map of every possession of weapons offence in the county for the year ending August 2021, compiled by this newspaper, shows two areas in Norwich had the highest number of offences.
In Great Yarmouth, the Nelson and Central and Northgate wards in Great Yarmouth saw 30 and 23 offences over the past year.
Mike Smith-Clare, borough councillor for Northgate and Central Ward, said: "These statistics show a worrying increase in knife crime at the very heart of our community.
"The fact that so many people are willing to carry a weapon indicates a total lack of understanding of the impact this might have on their lives and the lives of others.
"Our communities need to be safe for everyone and whether through education, or sentencing a clear message needs to be sent out - if you carry a knife then you risk a life."
Mancroft, which comprises much of Norwich city centre as well as transport hubs and a number of housing estates, saw the highest in a single local authority ward in Norfolk with 36 offences involving the possession of weapons.
Thorpe Hamlet was the second highest with 31 offences, according to official figures compiled by the Home Office.
Other hot spots across Norfolk include St Margaret's and St Nicholas in King’s Lynn where there were 22 and Thetford Priory with 15.
It comes after a spate of knife stabbings in the county in recent weeks.
In Great Yarmouth three teenagers were arrested after a man was stabbed during a pedal bike robbery in St George’s Park on October 10.
Meanwhile in Norwich eight men were arrested on Wednesday after three people were found with stab wounds on Marriott's Way and at a house on Hemming Way in Mile Cross.
Three people were stabbed outside Bar and Beyond on Prince of Wales Road in the early hours of October 9.
Four people, two men in Norwich and two in Thetford, were arrested for possession of a knife during the 2020 Operation Sceptre – a week-long national campaign which took place to highlight the risks that carrying a blade can bring, as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.
There were a further nine arrests in Suffolk with over 3,400 knives recovered from knife surrender bins - with one located at Lowestoft police station.
A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Crime involving weapons and knives is something we take extremely seriously as these incidents can have very dangerous or even fatal consequences.
“We specifically target knife crime by supporting the national campaign Operation Sceptre which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife while also targeting people who use and carry knives.”
A large proportion of knife crime in Norfolk is associated with ‘county line’ drug activity and this, along with associated violence continues to be a policing priority, they added.
“It’s a sad fact that many people involved in this type of criminality carry knives to intimidate others or believe it offers them some form of protection. However, the reality is quite different because by carrying a knife, you’re more likely to get involved in violence and get injured yourself,” she said.
“Enforcement alone is not enough. Awareness and education is crucial in preventing young people getting involved in this type of criminality in the first place.
"This is why we continue to work with partner agencies, schools and the local community to educate people around the risks of carrying knives.”