Should asbo seafront drivers be targeted by council order?

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:38 PM October 19, 2022
Race drift car burning tires on speed track

Antisocial drivers are subject to the Great Yarmouth order - Credit: GYBC

People have until this weekend to have their say on whether powers to tackle nuisance and speeding drivers on or near Great Yarmouth seafront should be continued.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is consulting on its public spaces prevention order which currently prohibits drivers racing each other, motorists performing stunts such as dough nuts and beeping horns excessively and playing loud music from vehicles.

The current area covers the seafront and many roads leading to it or near it with people breaching the order liable to face a fine.

The consultation ends on Sunday, October 23 and asks four questions including "Have you seen vehicle-related anti-social behaviour on or near Great Yarmouth seafront in the last 12 months?"

A statement from the council said: "We're consulting with the public over whether to continue legal powers which aim to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour on and near Great Yarmouth seafront."

To take part in the survey visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say

