Police carry out wide range of anti-social behaviour patrols

Police in the Great Yarmouth area have carried out a series of targeted patrols following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Great Yarmouth Police beat officers and officers from the community policing team have conducted patrols at Caister cemetery, Hopton, Midlands Close in north Yarmouth, the Cobholm area and Yarmouth town centre.

Police patrol Caister cemetery - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

The foot patrols follow requests from people at recent policing priority setting meetings, and reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police have also been conducting patrols in and around Blackbird Close in Bradwell, after the force received reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour from "a number of young people".

People are being encouraged to approach officers on their patrols, say hello and raise any issues they have.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "If you see one of our officers out and about, feel free to stop them and raise any concerns you might have."