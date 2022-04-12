News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ride the Joyland snails - and say hello to your local bobby

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:33 AM April 12, 2022
Seafront attractions at Great Yarmouth are gearing up for Easter crowds.

Seafront attractions at Great Yarmouth, such as Joyland, are gearing up for Easter crowds. - Credit: TMS Media

The Joyland Snails are one of the most popular sights on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile.

And now families can enjoy a ride on the colourful animals at Joyland amusement and theme park and speak to their beat bobby as well.

Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails. Picture: DENISE BR

Kirsty Friday and her daughter Darcie, two, ride the ever popular Joyland Snails. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

On Saturday, April 16 PC Barries Sills, the Yarmouth town centre beat manager, will be at Joyland between 11am and noon.

The public engagement event is part of an on-going series of sessions allowing people to meet their local beat officers and raise any issues or concerns they have, or just have a friendly chat. 

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "PC Barrie Sills, Yarmouth town centre beat manager will be speaking to members of the public on Saturday 16 April 2022.

"Come and have a chat with him at Joyland on the seafront between 11am -12."

Joyland was opened in 1949 and its famous snail trail was designed and built by Horace Cole.

Great Yarmouth News

