Police beat officer patrols town estate

PC Dale Chusonis on patrol on the Barrack Estate in South Yarmouth - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

A police officer responsible for the south of Great Yarmouth has been out on patrol on one of the town's estates.

Beat Manager for the South Yarmouth patch, PC Dale Chusonis, could be seen out and about on the Barrack Estate on Monday, July 4.

PC Chusonis patrolled Admiralty Road, Barkis Road, Peggotty Road and Harbord Crescent, greeting residents on his way.

Great Yarmouth Police also encouraged people to stop PC Chusonis if they see him on patrol and raise any issues they have.

A statement from the town's police force said: "If you see him out and about, feel free to say hello, or come and have a chat about any local concerns you may have."

PC Chusonis also recently delivered a food parcel from colleagues in the police control room to The Pathway Cafe and Support Centre in Great Yarmouth.

PC Dale Chusonis delivered a food parcel to the Pathway team - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

The Pathway team, located in the Minster Mission Hall on Admiralty Road, provide hot meals and support to those in need within the community.