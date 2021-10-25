Fancy becoming a Great Yarmouth police cadet?

Published: 10:07 AM October 25, 2021

Great Yarmouth Police are on the look out for the next generation of budding officers to help keep the town safe.

The town's police station has launched a recruitment drive for Great Yarmouth Police Cadets.

Aged between 13 and 16, cadets assist with local events such as fairs and carnivals.

Police cadets also help officers in local safer neighbourhood teams through leaflet drops, crime prevention initiatives, community safety events and street surveys.

They are taught basic knowledge in a variety of police activities.

Great Yarmouth Police Cadets meet every Thursday evening in term time and they also have the opportunity to visit different departments in Norfolk Police, such as the air support unit, dog section, firearms unit and scenes of crime unit.

Potential recruits do not need any experience, skills or qualifications to be a cadet.

For further information and to apply to be a police cadet visit www.norfolk.police.uk/join-us/police-cadets