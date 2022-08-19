News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Crime

Eight speeding motorists caught during police operation in villages

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:52 PM August 19, 2022
Police carried out speed checks in four Great Yarmouth area villages - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police have been out in villages in the Great Yarmouth area to tackle the problem of speeding motorists.

On Friday police carried out speed checks on the A143 at Fritton, Waveney Drive and New Road in Belton, Market Road in Burgh Castle and Mallard Way in Bradwell.

Police carried out speed checks on Friday - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

The checks resulted in eight motorists reported for speeding, with other drivers given "stern words of advice" from officers.

The police said the worse culprit was recorded doing 58mph in a 30 zone, and upon further inspection the vehicle was also found to have a tyre with tread below the 1.6mm legal limit.

Friday's checks in the Southern Villages patch followed residents asking Great Yarmouth Police to prioritise speeding at a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting.

A police statement said: "Speeding is one of the 'Fatal Four' driving behaviours that we work with partners on to tackle, which also includes drink/drug driving, not wearing a seat belt, and using a mobile phone."

