'We are coming for you' - Police chief's message to burglars

Supt Nathan Clark is now head of Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk District Police - Credit: Jacob Massey

"We are not going to suffer criminality across the district."

That is the pledge from the head of Great Yarmouth Police who promises burglars can expect a knock on their door from his officers.

Nathan Clark has been the head of the borough's police since September and is keen to focus on solving burglaries, which have seen a slight increase.

And while he said Great Yarmouth was a safe place to live and work in, Supt Clark has warned anyone committing offences, such as burgling a home, will be targeted.

Burglars can expect Great Yarmouth Police to come knocking - Credit: Denise Bradley

He said: "They can expect a visit by the police with a door enforcer.

"The message I want to send to criminals is they can expect a call from my officers.

"We are not going to suffer criminality in our district."

Supt Clarke also had a message to those who may think of carrying a knife as well.

He said: "If anyone carries a knife in our streets they will be the subject of police activity."

As well as the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston areas, Supt Clark is responsible for policing across North Norfolk, all the way up to Wells and Fakenham.

He encouraged anyone in his patch's many towns and villages to contact the force with reports of crime to help keep communities safe.

Supt Clark said: "We live in a really safe county. I don't want people feeling that anywhere is unsafe.

"If there is crime happening in your area we will act on it."

Supt Clark said as well as contacting police by phone on 101 or 909 in an emergency people can report issues they have via the Street Safe online tool, which was launched in October 2021 across the county.

Police in Norfolk have carried out more than 700 patrols in areas where people have reported feeling unsafe via Street Safe.

Supt Clark started his police career in 1999 on the beat in Yarmouth and had been a chief inspector in the town, as well as Norwich.

His predecessor as head of Great Yarmouth Police was Supt Mike Britton.