Villagers can have say on crime in their communities

People living in a set of villages near Great Yarmouth can meet their local police officers and raise any issues they have with crime.

Officers will be out and about speaking to people in the Rural Flegg villages patch throughout February.

The first opportunity to meet officers is today (February 14) at Martham and Filby.

In Martham, officers will be at the Village Green, between 11am and noon and then in Filby police will be at the Post Office in Main Road from 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

The next series of public engagement events are on Tuesday, February 22 in Thurne and Stokesby.

In Thurne, officers will be at the Staithe, The Street between 11am and noon and then in Stokesby, officers are at the village green, Mill Road between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Then on Wednesday, February 23 officers will be at Fleggburgh Village Hall's carpark on Main Road between 11am and noon and then at Runham's village green off The Street between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.