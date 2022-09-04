News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Can you help keep Norfolk village free of speeding cars?

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM September 4, 2022
Volunteers from Attleborough community speed watch on London Road, near Rosecroft Primary School. Ph

A Community Speed Watch group has been formed in Martham - Credit: Archant

An appeal has gone out in a Norfolk village to find people to help keep its roads free of speeding motorists.

Norfolk Police is looking for recruits for a new Community Speed Watch group in Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

Community Speed Watch was set up in 2007 and is a project working across Norfolk to empower communities to play an active part, alongside the police and the Safety Camera Partnership, in tackling the problem of speeding in their neighbourhoods.

Volunteers are given full training and only carry out speed checks at sites that have been risk assessed by the police.

Community Speed Watch groups across Norfolk, predominantly in small towns and villages, captured 15,225 motorists over the speed limit in 2021 - the equivalent of 41 every day.

Further information about the scheme can be found on the Norfolk Constabulary website at www.norfolk.police.uk/join-us/volunteers/community-speed-watch

If you would like to get involved or find out more, email organisers at communityspeedwatch@norfolk.police.uk.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Stars from Only Fools and Horses made a special appearance in Great Yarmouth on Saturday.

Only Fools and Horses stars' jolly boys outing in Great Yarmouth

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Spar shop owner Simone Calnon.Picture: James Bass

Village shop owner 'sat and cried' as energy bill arrived

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth.

Where you can see the East Coast Truckers Convoy on Sunday

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Russell

Chef jailed for pub attack that left victim with bleeds on the brain

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon