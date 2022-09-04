Can you help keep Norfolk village free of speeding cars?

An appeal has gone out in a Norfolk village to find people to help keep its roads free of speeding motorists.

Norfolk Police is looking for recruits for a new Community Speed Watch group in Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

Community Speed Watch was set up in 2007 and is a project working across Norfolk to empower communities to play an active part, alongside the police and the Safety Camera Partnership, in tackling the problem of speeding in their neighbourhoods.

Volunteers are given full training and only carry out speed checks at sites that have been risk assessed by the police.

Community Speed Watch groups across Norfolk, predominantly in small towns and villages, captured 15,225 motorists over the speed limit in 2021 - the equivalent of 41 every day.

Further information about the scheme can be found on the Norfolk Constabulary website at www.norfolk.police.uk/join-us/volunteers/community-speed-watch

If you would like to get involved or find out more, email organisers at communityspeedwatch@norfolk.police.uk.