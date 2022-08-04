Police patrolling nuisance areas bump into 'local celeb' Jim Davidson

Police patrolling areas of Great Yarmouth with problems with anti-social behaviour have stumbled across a comedian well known in town.

As officers from the community policing team were out in various areas of the town they encountered "local celeb" Jim Davidson by Britannia Pier.

Mr Davidson had performed at the pier on Friday July 29.

Comedian Jim Davidson said he loves to perform in Great Yarmouth as it is one of the only places he can perform and not offend anyone. - Credit: Archant

The police patrols covered Regent Road, the bus station, King Street, St George's Park, Marine Parade, Nelson Road North, St Peter's Road, Victoria Road, Lancaster Road, South Quay and Prince's Road.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police's social media feeds said:"The officers concentrated in particular on areas where anti-social behaviour has been recorded, speaking to members of the public as they passed.

"They even bumped into local celeb Jim Davidson, who had been performing at Britannia Pier."

Ahead of his show Mr Davidson said he enjoyed performing in the town as people are not offended by his jokes.