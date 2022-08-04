News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police patrolling nuisance areas bump into 'local celeb' Jim Davidson

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:41 PM August 4, 2022
A police officer on an anti-social behaviour area patrol meets comedian Jim Davidson

A police officer on an anti-social behaviour area patrol meets comedian Jim Davidson - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police patrolling areas of Great Yarmouth with problems with anti-social behaviour have stumbled across a comedian well known in town.

As officers from the community policing team were out in various areas of the town they encountered "local celeb" Jim Davidson by Britannia Pier.

Mr Davidson had performed at the pier on Friday July 29.

Jim Davison

Comedian Jim Davidson said he loves to perform in Great Yarmouth as it is one of the only places he can perform and not offend anyone. - Credit: Archant

The police patrols covered Regent Road, the bus station, King Street, St George's Park, Marine Parade, Nelson Road North, St Peter's Road, Victoria Road, Lancaster Road, South Quay and Prince's Road.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police's social media feeds said:"The officers concentrated in particular on areas where anti-social behaviour has been recorded, speaking to members of the public as they passed.

"They even bumped into local celeb Jim Davidson, who had been performing at Britannia Pier."

Ahead of his show Mr Davidson said he enjoyed performing in the town as people are not offended by his jokes.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth Market Gates Bus Station improvements will take a month to complete Photo: Georg

Norfolk Live News

At least 40 buses due to serve Great Yarmouth cancelled

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Millie Manders and the Shutup, based in Norwich, formed in 2014 and will release their debut album l

Great Yarmouth summer music festival cancelled

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Matt Thompson who has lost 10 stone with Slimming World in Great Yarmouth

Man reverses diabetes and cuts medication after ten stone weight loss

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fenella Hawes

‘She lit up our lives’ - Family’s tribute to woman killed in hit-and-run

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon