Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Have your say on crime and policing in villages

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:08 AM October 26, 2021   
South Norfolk Police arrested two on October 6 as a part of targeted patrols

People can raise issues on crime and policing at the meetings - Credit: South Norfolk Police

People living in three villages near Great Yarmouth can raise concerns over crime or issues in their communities with their local police officer this week.

PC Gary May, Great Yarmouth Police Rural Flegg Villages Beat Manager, will be holding what are described as 'engagement surgeries' in Hemsby, Rollesby and Repps with Bastwick.

On Thursday PC May will be at the sports field in Waters Lane in Hemsby between 1pm and 3pm.

Then on Friday PC May will be at St George’s Church car park in Heath Rd in Rollesby between 1pm and 3pm.

Finally on Saturday PC May will be at the village hall car park in Mill Road in Repps with Bastwick, between 1pm and 3pm.

Today North Yarmouth Beat Manager PC Shane Carroll will be hosting a 'pop up engagement surgery' between 1pm to 2pm at Grenville Place, Great Yarmouth with Housing Officer Sophie Rowe where people can raise any concerns they have.

Great Yarmouth News

