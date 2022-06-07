News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Great Yarmouth officer awarded for tackling underage drinking

James Weeds

Published: 4:36 PM June 7, 2022
Derek Lewis and Sgt Dan Smith.

Sergeant Dan Smith (right) received the award from Community Alcohol Partnership's chair, Derek Lewis. - Credit: Sarah London

A Norfolk police officer has won a national award for his work tackling underage drinking in Great Yarmouth.

Sergeant Dan Smith received the Chairman's Award from the Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) for his work as chair of the town's Community Alcohol Partnership and promoting the health and wellbeing of young people in the town.

Sgt Dan Smith announced the high street crime patrols for Great Yarmouth

Sgt Dan Smith while on duty. - Credit: Anthony Caroll

Sgt Smith attended a CAP celebration event in Westminster on Monday and was publicly praised by Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis.

Mr Lewis said: "Huge congratulations to Sergeant Dan Smith of Great Yarmouth Police for winning the Chairman’s Award at the Community Alcohol Partnerships Awards for all his hard work.

"Dan leads a partnership between the police, retailers, schools, and health providers in Great Yarmouth to reduce alcohol harm amongst young people in our local communities."

At the event, Sgt Smith received the award from CAP's chair, Derek Lewis, who said: "Over the last 10 years, Sgt Smith has chaired the Great Yarmouth CAP – our longest-running partnership.  

"The partners were keen to replicate its success in other areas of the district, and Dan helped support the launch of a second CAP in Gorleston and Bradwell.   

"I’d like to applaud Dan’s unfailing commitment to CAP, his hard work to promote effective partnerships and the flexibility and determination he and his team have shown during an incredibly demanding time for policing."

Since CAP was created 15 years ago, more than 250 schemes have been launched in England, Scotland and Wales. They bring together local stakeholders with a shared interest in preventing underage drinking and encouraging responsible drinking among young adults.

CAP partnerships are made up of retailers, local authorities, police, schools, neighbourhood groups and health providers, all working together to protect young people from alcohol harm.  

CAP’s annual report, launched at the event, shows how this partnership approach has influenced changes in children’s drinking, anti-social behaviour and underage sales.

An infographic from Community Alcohol Partnership

The latest annual report from the Community Alcohol Partnership said that there had been a 62pc reduction in regular drinking by people aged between the ages 13 and 16 in areas which had joined the partnership scheme. - Credit: Community Alcohol Partnership

The report showed that nationally, there was 62pc reduction in weekly drinking by people aged between 13 and 16, a 42pc reduction in anti-social behaviour and a 68pc reduction in residents reporting children and young people drinking in public places to be a very big or fairly big problem.

CAP’s 2021/2022 annual report can be viewed here

