Police patrol village cemetery after anti-social behaviour reported

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:25 PM October 23, 2022
Beat managers for Great Yarmouth Pcs Gary May and Babalola Salami patrolled the cemetery at Caister.

Great Yarmouth police officers have carried out a patrol in a coastal village's cemetery following reports of anti-social behavior.

PCs Gary May and Babalola Salami, have patrolled the cemetery at Caister.

A Tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said the two officers were at the cemetery following recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

However Kevin Wood, deputy chairman of Caister Parish Council, said he was unaware of any such problems.

Kevin Wood says Caister is probably one of the best places to live in the country Picture: Victoria

Caister councillor Kevin Wood - Credit: Archant

He said: "I walk that path many times in a day and have never seen or been informed of any anti-social behavior."

Mr Wood added he was aware of one incident, as children left school, which has been reported on social media.

The current policing priority for the village of Caister is high visibility policing.

The next policing priority setting meeting is on December 8 at Smudgers Bar in Sandown Road in Great Yarmouth.

For information email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk

Caister-on-Sea News

