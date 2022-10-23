Police patrol village cemetery after anti-social behaviour reported
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Police
Great Yarmouth police officers have carried out a patrol in a coastal village's cemetery following reports of anti-social behavior.
PCs Gary May and Babalola Salami, have patrolled the cemetery at Caister.
A Tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said the two officers were at the cemetery following recent reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.
However Kevin Wood, deputy chairman of Caister Parish Council, said he was unaware of any such problems.
He said: "I walk that path many times in a day and have never seen or been informed of any anti-social behavior."
Mr Wood added he was aware of one incident, as children left school, which has been reported on social media.
The current policing priority for the village of Caister is high visibility policing.
The next policing priority setting meeting is on December 8 at Smudgers Bar in Sandown Road in Great Yarmouth.
For information email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk