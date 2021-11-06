News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Have your say on policing in coastal town

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:51 PM November 6, 2021
People in Great Yarmouth are being offered the chance to help shape policing priorities in the town.

Great Yarmouth Police are inviting residents to take part in a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting held online on February 10.

The panel covers all of Yarmouth, the Caister area and the rural Flegg villages area.

A police spokesman said: "Join us to have your say about local issues and concerns. The panel (volunteers from the local community) will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months."

The adopted priorities will be published via Great Yarmouth Police's Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor pages.

The session will be held via Microsoft teams and starts at 7pm on Thursday, February 10.

For further details and a link to join the meeting email: GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

The same email can be used if people want to send policing priority suggestions.


