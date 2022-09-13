How you can help shape policing in your Great Yarmouth community

The police priority meeting will be held at Smudgers bar - Credit: Anthony Carroll

People in Great Yarmouth and surrounding villages have a week to register their interest to help shape policing in their communities.

Great Yarmouth Police are holding a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting for Great Yarmouth and its surrounding parishes on Thursday, September 22.

It will be held in Smudgers Bar in Sandown Road between 7pm and 8pm with people free to attend.

If people can not attend they can still take part by joining a Microsoft Team session hosted from the venue.

People need to register their interest to take part online by emailing GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk

The current policing priority for the north Yarmouth policing beat is visible foot patrols in the market place, while in south Yarmouth the priority is hot spot policing.

For the Caister and Rural Flegg patches the current priority for both areas is visible policing on foot.