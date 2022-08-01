Have your say on policing in town and surrounding villages at bar meeting

The police priority meeting will be held at Smudgers bar - Credit: Anthony Carroll

People in Great Yarmouth and its surrounding villages are being invited to help shape policing in their communities.

On Thursday, August 11, Great Yarmouth Police are holding a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting.

This month's panel meeting gives residents a chance to shape policing priorities in the Great Yarmouth area as well the Caister and Rural Flegg Villages police beat patches.

It is being held at Smudgers bar at the Wellesley Recreation Ground at Sandown Road between 7pm and 8pm.

In May a previous panel voted for several priorities including providing a reassuring police presence for the new £4.7m market place, targeting crime hotspots in south Yarmouth and the new beat manager for Caister getting out and about as much as he can.

People can also attend the August 11 meeting virtually via Microsoft teams.

For a link to join the meeting virtually email OperationalPartnership@norfolk.pnn.police.uk