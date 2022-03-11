Join the Gorleston CCTV team who keep town safe

Gorleston CCTV is on the lookout for more volunteers to help to keep the community safe. - Credit: Archant

They are a group of volunteers who help safeguard Gorleston's streets by keeping a watchful eye from a CCTV station.

The Gorleston volunteer-led CCTV station is looking to recruit new volunteers to join the team to help monitor cameras in the town centre, along the seafront and in the Magdalen area.

The recruitment drive is being promoted by Great Yarmouth Police, who have said they are looking for people who can spare three hours a week.

Ideal applicants will be over 18-years-old, be good communicators, have basic computer knowledge and able to work as part of a small team.

In a previous recruitment drive, a volunteer, who could be named for protection purposes, described the role as giving a feeling that is "hard to replicate".

They said: "There's a real buzz you feel when you're at the centre of a chase."

For further details on the Gorleston CCTV scheme or for an application form to become a volunteer, email volunteer@norfolk.police.uk.