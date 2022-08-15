News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Snout of order! Hungry pig munching through gardens stopped by police

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:04 PM August 15, 2022
Snout of order! Police protect the hungry back pig

Coned off! Police protect the hungry black pig - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police in Great Yarmouth have saved gardeners' bacon after nabbing a hungry "offender" who was seen munching his way through back yards.

On Saturday two Great Yarmouth police officers were called out to the Southtown area of the town to rescue a peckish male black pig.

The black pig was found munching its way through people's gardens

The black pig was found munching its way through people's gardens - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon could not find the owner of the animal, which had been feeding in people's gardens, and so called in Hillside Animal Sanctuary to take care of it.

A statement on Great Yarmouth Police's social media feeds said: "As an officer, you think you've seen it all, but PCs Joe Pike and Richard Bladon had a new experience on Saturday morning after they were called to the rescue of a big black piggy munching its way through gardens in the Southtown area of Yarmouth.

"It seemed a bit harsh to arrest the pig for criminal damage, so after being unable to find his owner, our friends at Hillside Animal Sanctuary kindly took him into their care before he turned to bacon in the heat!"

