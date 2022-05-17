News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Alcohol seized during police town centre community patrols

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM May 17, 2022
A police officers greets people on his patrol

A police offer greets people on his community policing patrol - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police in Great Yarmouth have seized alcohol from people drinking in a town centre no street drinking zone.

The seizures were made by officers carrying out community policing patrols and involved "a few people" contravening a designated no drinking zone.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Officers from the Community Policing Team met with tourists and members of the public last week in Great Yarmouth town centre.

"Alcohol was seized from a few people drinking within the designated no drinking zone, but the majority of visitors were happy to say hello, and appeared to be enjoying the good weather."

The patrols came as Great Yarmouth Borough Council approved a Public Space Protection Order to tackle street drinking on Thursday night.

The order allows the police to “require the surrender of alcohol and/or to stop drinking where individuals are considered to be acting in an anti-social manner” in public places across the borough.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

GP_COLINWOOD_YARMOUTH_MAY22

Updated

Yarmouth man whose body part was found had been released from prison

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Paulina Zielinska, of Ginger Kitchens in her new market space

New £4.7m market begins to fill up with town traders

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Work starts on demolishing an old market stall

Market stalls ripped down in town centre

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Britannia Road is the cheapest street in Great Yarmouth house price wise

The seven cheapest streets in Great Yarmouth

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon