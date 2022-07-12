No booze here - PC cracks down on street drinkers in Yarmouth

PC Barry Sills and PC Katie Swann met on their patrols in the town. During his patrol PC Sills confiscated alcohol. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Two street drinkers had their beverages taken off them after police enforced a no booze zone.

PC Barrie Sills confiscated the alcohol as he carried out patrols in the town centre and St George's Park.

After seizing the drinks on Friday, July 8, PC Sills told the people who it belonged to that they had been drinking in a pubic space protection order zone.

The order aims to prevent anti-social behaviour in the borough of Yarmouth and can see alcohol confiscated.

In May the powers allowing police to crack down on alcohol-related anti-social behaviour were renewed by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

A public consultation saw 75pc of people responding saying they felt intimidated by street drinkers and had experienced anti-social behaviour.

The powers were first introduced in 2016, with the head of the town's police superintendent Nathan Clark saying ahead of May's decision to renew them that they were particularly useful in St George's Park and the Market Place.