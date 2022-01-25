News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police carry out Street Safe patrols in north of town

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:36 AM January 25, 2022
PC Shane Carroll's police vehicle parked on his patrols around north Yarmouth

PC Shane Carroll's police vehicle parked on his patrols around north Yarmouth

A police officer has conducted patrols in the north of Yarmouth as part of a scheme to help keep streets safe.

PC Shane Carroll could be seen patrolling the north Yarmouth on Sunday, including Kitchener Road and Great Northern Close.

Last October Norfolk Police launched the Street Safe online reporting tool.

In Great Yarmouth the online tool has seen more than 130 reports made to police about concerns over crime.

As well as crime people have reported issues over the quality of street lighting and the absence of CCTV.

If you have concerns regarding where you live, report it via the Street Safe website  at www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/street-safe/

Pc Carroll is part of the North Yarmouth Safer Neighbourhood Team. Officers from the team can be contacted by logging onto www.norfolk.police.uk/your-area/north-yarmouth/officers-north-yarmouth

Head of Yarmouth police Supt Nathan Clark has encouraged residents to use the Street Safe tool and to contact local police on 101.

Great Yarmouth News

