Police continue street safe patrols in town

Great Yarmouth St George's Park was included in the Street Safe patrols - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Great Yarmouth Police have carried out further patrols as part of a scheme where residents suggest areas officers should look at.

PC Dale Chusonis has patrolled the St George's Park and York Road areas.

The weekend patrols were part of the Street Safe scheme adopted by Norfolk Police.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Great Yarmouth Safer Neighbourhood Officer PC 624 Dale Chusonis was out over the weekend carrying out patrols through St George's Park and York Road and surrounding areas in response to Street Safe reports."

Last month Great Yarmouth patrolled the north of Yarmouth, including Kitchener Road and Great Northern Close, as part of the scheme.

If you have concerns regarding where you live, report it via the Street Safe website at www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/sthttps://www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/street-safe/reet-safe/

Great Yarmouth Police encourage residents to follow them on Twitter and on Facebook for updates on patrols and community engagement events.







