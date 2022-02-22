News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police continue street safe patrols in town

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:14 AM February 22, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM February 22, 2022
Great Yarmouth's St George's Park

Great Yarmouth St George's Park was included in the Street Safe patrols - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Great Yarmouth Police have carried out further patrols as part of a scheme where residents suggest areas officers should look at. 

PC Dale Chusonis has patrolled the St George's Park and York Road areas.

The weekend patrols were part of the Street Safe scheme adopted by Norfolk Police.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Great Yarmouth Safer Neighbourhood Officer PC 624 Dale Chusonis was out over the weekend carrying out patrols through St George's Park and York Road and surrounding areas in response to Street Safe reports."

Last month Great Yarmouth patrolled the north of Yarmouth, including Kitchener Road and Great Northern Close, as part of the scheme.

If you have concerns regarding where you live, report it via the Street Safe website  at www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/sthttps://www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/street-safe/reet-safe/

Great Yarmouth Police encourage residents to follow them on Twitter and on Facebook for updates on patrols and community engagement events.



Great Yarmouth News

Anthony Carroll
James Weeds
Anthony Carroll
