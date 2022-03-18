Police beat manager patrols Street Safe roads

More roads have been patrolled by police in Great Yarmouth following requests made by people using an online crime concerns tool.

On Thursday, March 17 PC Shane Carroll, beat manager for North Yarmouth, could be seen out in South Market Road, Middle Market Road, Stanley Terrace, Gordon Terrace and Manby Road.

His patrols follow request made via the Street Safe online tool, where people can flag up areas they think officers should concentrate on.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Today North Yarmouth beat manager PC Carroll has been out on foot patrols around your Street Safe areas.

"As you requested South Market Road, Middle Market Road, Stanley Terrace, Gordon Terrace and Manby Road were patrolled.

"This initiative will help us to ensure that our time patrolling is spent in the areas where it will have the greatest impact for local residents."

If you would like to report an area you feel is unsafe, you can report it at www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/street-safe/.