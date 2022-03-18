News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police beat manager patrols Street Safe roads

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:55 PM March 18, 2022
PC Shane Carroll on his Street Safe patrols in Great Yarmouth

PC Shane Carroll on his Street Safe patrols in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

More roads have been patrolled by police in Great Yarmouth following requests made by people using an online crime concerns tool.

On Thursday, March 17 PC Shane Carroll, beat manager for North Yarmouth, could be seen out in South Market Road, Middle Market Road, Stanley Terrace, Gordon Terrace and Manby Road.

His patrols follow request made via the Street Safe online tool, where people can flag up areas they think officers should concentrate on.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Today North Yarmouth beat manager PC Carroll has been out on foot patrols around your Street Safe areas.

"As you requested South Market Road, Middle Market Road, Stanley Terrace, Gordon Terrace and Manby Road were patrolled.

"This initiative will help us to ensure that our time patrolling is spent in the areas where it will have the greatest impact for local residents."

If you would like to report an area you feel is unsafe, you can report it at www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/street-safe/

