Fake £50 notes used to buy items on Facebook
Published: 3:06 PM April 16, 2021
- Credit: IAN BURT
Fraudsters have been using fake money to buy items on Facebook.
Norfolk Police said: "We have received two separate reports alleging that items purchased on Facebook in the Great Yarmouth area were collected and paid for using fake £50 notes.
"The incidents both happened at around 6pm on Wednesday, April 14. Officers investigating the incidents are treating them as linked and enquiries are ongoing."
The fake notes that were used were actually toys or props.
Police added: "Please be vigilant when taking notes from other people. Ensure to check the notes fully before handling them."
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information about the counterfeit notes should contact PC Peter Hudson on 101 quoting reference numbers 36/44532/21 or 36/24592/21.
Most Read
- 1 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
- 2 New escape room to open in Great Yarmouth
- 3 Watch our virtual tour of Pleasure Beach's new Snails and Fairytales ride
- 4 Hotel and restaurant for sale for £150,000 less two years on
- 5 Council to splash out £1.9m on Great Yarmouth town centre
- 6 Woman's appeal against condition on pub conversion rejected
- 7 Trio from Great Yarmouth charged with Norwich betting shop robbery
- 8 Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family
- 9 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
- 10 Extra police as pub gardens opening could coincide with Canaries promotion