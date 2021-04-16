Fake £50 notes used to buy items on Facebook

Published: 3:06 PM April 16, 2021

Great Yarmouth Police issued this warning about counterfeit money on their Facebook page. - Credit: IAN BURT

Fraudsters have been using fake money to buy items on Facebook.

Norfolk Police said: "We have received two separate reports alleging that items purchased on Facebook in the Great Yarmouth area were collected and paid for using fake £50 notes.

"The incidents both happened at around 6pm on Wednesday, April 14. Officers investigating the incidents are treating them as linked and enquiries are ongoing."

The fake notes that were used were actually toys or props.

Police added: "Please be vigilant when taking notes from other people. Ensure to check the notes fully before handling them."

Police are warning residents and retailers to be extra vigilant after receiving two reports of fake £50 notes being used... Posted by Great Yarmouth Police on Friday, 16 April 2021

Anyone with information about the counterfeit notes should contact PC Peter Hudson on 101 quoting reference numbers 36/44532/21 or 36/24592/21.