News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Fake £50 notes used to buy items on Facebook

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:06 PM April 16, 2021   
Police Officers. Picture: Ian Burt

Great Yarmouth Police issued this warning about counterfeit money on their Facebook page. - Credit: IAN BURT

Fraudsters have been using fake money to buy items on Facebook.

Norfolk Police said: "We have received two separate reports alleging that items purchased on Facebook in the Great Yarmouth area were collected and paid for using fake £50 notes.

"The incidents both happened at around 6pm on Wednesday, April 14. Officers investigating the incidents are treating them as linked and enquiries are ongoing."

The fake notes that were used were actually toys or props.

Police added: "Please be vigilant when taking notes from other people. Ensure to check the notes fully before handling them."

Police are warning residents and retailers to be extra vigilant after receiving two reports of fake £50 notes being used...

Posted by Great Yarmouth Police on Friday, 16 April 2021

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information about the counterfeit notes should contact PC Peter Hudson on 101 quoting reference numbers 36/44532/21 or 36/24592/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
  2. 2 New escape room to open in Great Yarmouth
  3. 3 Watch our virtual tour of Pleasure Beach's new Snails and Fairytales ride
  1. 4 Hotel and restaurant for sale for £150,000 less two years on
  2. 5 Council to splash out £1.9m on Great Yarmouth town centre
  3. 6 Woman's appeal against condition on pub conversion rejected
  4. 7 Trio from Great Yarmouth charged with Norwich betting shop robbery
  5. 8 Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family
  6. 9 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  7. 10 Extra police as pub gardens opening could coincide with Canaries promotion

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inflatable incident Great Yarmouth

Video

Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Michael and Ingrid McHugh

Lockdown Easing

Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Pier Hotel Gorleston on April 12 2021

Lockdown Easing

Landmark seaside hotel serves 100 by midday as lockdown eases

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon