Appeal after danger driver speeds through town in VW Golf

Published: 10:50 AM April 30, 2021

The silver Volkswagen Golf was seen driving dangerously in Great Yarmouth on Sunday 18 April 2021 at around midday. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The silver Volkswagen Golf was seen driving dangerously in Great Yarmouth on Sunday April 18.

An incident happened at about 12.20pm when officers attempted to stop the car on Marine Parade.

The driver did not stop and is now being investigated for failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The car took the route from Marine Parade, St Peters Road, Hall Quay and Southtown Road.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area that day and has dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact PC Rory Bevis at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.