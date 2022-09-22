Great Yarmouth Pride group 'critical friend' of police

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride held a public meeting with police on Tuesday. - Credit: Press Association Images

A Pride organisation in Great Yarmouth has become a "critical friend" of the police following a public meeting.

Members from Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride, Norfolk Constabulary, the Independent Advisory Board and Great Yarmouth Borough Council held the meeting at the Dukes Head pub on Hall Quay on Tuesday.

The meeting was organised following two reported counts of hate crimes being committed in the town during a Pride march on September 3, which saw a man in his 20s assaulted in St George's Park and a girl in her early teens receiving homophobic and religiously aggravated comments.

Hundreds of people turned out for Great Yarmouth Pride on September 3. - Credit: Bruno Brown

The police said community officers will attend local bars regularly to hold open conversations with the public to improve visibility following Issues raised around police communication, education and community outreach.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride's lead chair Kyle Hussey said: "We are now seen as Critical Friends by the police.

"This gives us the ability to criticise them when we feel they are falling short, and the police said they will listen and adjust as appropriate."

For more information, visit Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride on Facebook.