Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Woman robbed of purse as she walked near seafront

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:00 AM August 31, 2022
The woman was robbed in this area of Nelson Road

The woman was robbed in this area of Nelson Road - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A woman was robbed of her purse as she was walking near Great Yarmouth seafront.

The woman, who was 47, was in the Nelson Road area by Regent Road on Saturday, August 20 at about 11.15am when a male grabbed her purse, which contained £10.

The victim said she was left "shaken" after the incident, which is being investigated by police.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We can confirm that we have received a report of theft after a purse was stolen in Great Yarmouth.

"The incident happened on Nelson Road around 11.15am on Saturday, August 20.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it should contact PC Megan Belsey on 101 quoting crime reference 36/64366/22.

Police are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or Ring doorbell footage of the area.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

