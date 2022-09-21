Man charged with disrupting memorial church service for the Queen

The service for the Queen at the Minster was attended by hundreds - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A 22-year-old man has been charged by police with disrupting a Great Yarmouth church service held in memory of the Queen.

Ethan Stapley was arrested outside Great Yarmouth Minster on Sunday night after it was said he had become abusive after he was seen filming the proceedings on a mobile phone.

Stapley, of no fixed abode, has been charged by police with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and disrupting a religious service (contrary to section 2 of the Ecclesiastical Courts Jurisdiction Act 1860) in Great Yarmouth on Sunday, September 19.

He has been released on police bail to attend Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

The incident saw Stapley being bundled out of the Minster and being arrested by the head of Great Yarmouth Police Supt Nathan Clark.

Sunday's service saw hundreds of people attend to pay their respects to the Queen, with the Bishop of Norwich the Rt Rev Alan Winton giving the sermon.