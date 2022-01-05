Seafront abuse sees man end up with £769 fine

Aaron Smith had been outside the Duke of Wellington pub - Credit: Google Maps

A scaffolder who acted aggressively towards two police officers and racially abused a man filming the incident by Great Yarmouth seafront has been fined £769.

Aaron Smith had gestured towards a passing police vehicle by the Duke of Wellington pub in St Peter's Road and then verbally abused its two occupants when the officers stopped.

Smith's aggressive behaviour towards the officers counted as common assault.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard Smith, 36, of Braddock Road, Caister, had then racially abused a passerby who was filming the incident on his phone.

Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault against an emergency worker and one offence of causing an unknown male alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour that were racially aggravated on the night of October 15 last year

The court heard alcohol had affected Smith's behaviour and that he knew it was unacceptable behaviour and he was remorseful about his actions.

Smith was fined £769 and ordered to pay £145 in costs and a £76 victim surcharge.