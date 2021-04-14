Video
Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A delivery driver has been ordered to pay almost £2,000 for pulling a stunt in front of police CCTV cameras on Great Yarmouth seafront.
Eugen Andrei, 28, was filmed in St Nicholas car park on the evening of August 16 last year, breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which aims to tackle vehicle-related anti-social behaviour on or near the seafront.
Police stopped the vehicle and referred the case to Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which enforces PSPOs.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Due to the flagrant and serious nature of the breach, the council opted for prosecution."
At Norwich Magistrates Court on March 31, Andrei, formerly of Anson Road, Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to breaching the PSPO.
Magistrates ordered he pay the maximum fine of £1,000, reduced to £600 for his guilty plea, plus costs of £1,201 and a £80 victim surcharge.
The court did not remove Andrei's licence, owing to his work as a delivery driver, but warned they would if he appeared in court for a second breach.
Penny Carpenter, chairman of the council’s environment committee, said: “This PSPO helps to tackle the anti-social behaviour of a minority of car enthusiasts and their passengers, who act in a way that is completely unacceptable, inconsiderate and often dangerous to themselves and others.
“I am all too aware of the impact these actions have on residents, visitors and businesses. This flagrant breach happened in front of police CCTV on an August evening, during the height of the school holidays, when there were other cars and other people around the car park and wider seafront. The seriousness of the breach is underscored by the maximum fine being ordered by magistrates."
Sgt Dan Smith, from the Great Yarmouth Operational Policing Team, said: “We fully support the council in enforcing this legislation and hope it acts as a deterrent to anyone partaking in this activity.
"Whilst we encourage members of the public to enjoy our beautiful seafront and tourist area, anti-social driving of any sort will not be tolerated and where the supporting evidence exists we will always look to prosecute offenders."
CCTV video of the incident shows two cars doing donuts. Only one driver has been prosecuted.