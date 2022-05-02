Help set police priorities at meeting at football club

The police priority meeting will be held at Smudgers bar - Credit: Anthony Carroll

People can air their views on policing in Great Yarmouth at a meeting being held at the town's football club.

On Thursday, May 12, Great Yarmouth Police are holding a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting.

It is being held at Smudgers bar at the Wellesley Recreation Ground at Sandown Road between 7pm and 8pm.

People can also attend the meeting virtually via Microsoft teams.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Do you live in Great Yarmouth and want to have your say on local issues and concerns? Share your thoughts or join us."

To confirm your place, request a link to join virtually, or to put forward a priority suggestion, email: GtYarmouth-operationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk

The priorities that are set at May 12's meeting will be published on Great Yarmouth Police's social media accounts and on Norfolk Constabulary's website.

In March it was reported that on average there are three violent or sex offences reported in the town a day.