No further action to be taken following Great Yarmouth flat fire

James Weeds

Published: 12:34 PM February 23, 2022
No further action is to be taken against two men who were arrested on the suspicion of arson following a flat fire, police have confirmed.

The two men have been released by police after being arrested on the suspicion of arson following a flat fire in Portland Court, Southtown, Great Yarmouth, on Wednesday.

The fire, which was reported on Tuesday at about 9.20pm, was attended by four fire engines from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire was out by 10.10pm.

An ambulance was also on scene and two men were taken to James Paget University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

A fire investigation team attended with police and a seal was then put in place around the property.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "Two men in their 50s arrested on suspicion of arson yesterday have been released with no further action to be taken."


