Stairwell fires and antisocial behaviour to be tackled by police

Antisocial behaviour will be tackled in Manby Road in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google Maps

Police in Great Yarmouth will be focussing on preventing fires in stairwells and tackling antisocial behavior in three roads in the town.

Officers will be tackling anyone who causes stairwell fires at 1 to 23 Yarmouth Way and carries out antisocial behaviour in Stanley Terrace and Manby Road.

The police priorities were set at a Great Yarmouth Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel Priority Setting meeting.

As well as targets set for the north and south of Yarmouth, the meeting also involved priorities set for the Rural Flegg Villages and Caister and Coastal patches.

Both those areas will now see a more visible police presence.

The next police priorities meeting will be held at 7pm on Thursday, May 12 with the location to be confirmed.

Anyone who has any concerns or views about the four new priorities should contact their beat managers via email at GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk

For updates on police priorities and police engagement events follow Great Yarmouth Police on Twitter and Facebook.