Electric motorcycle stolen from Great Yarmouth residential street

James Weeds

Published: 10:55 AM May 6, 2022
A police car and the model of stolen motorbike

Police are appealing for information about a stolen motorbike. - Credit: Archant / Zero Motorcycles

An electric motorcycle has been stolen from a residential street close to Great Yarmouth seafront.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a theft of a motor vehicle on Walpole Road.

The black and grey Zero S electric motorbike was taken some time between 7pm on Sunday, May 1 and 4am on Monday, May 2. Offenders stole the motorcycle while it was parked on the residential street.

Zero Motorcycles - S model

The Zero S (similar to the one in this photo) was taken from Walpole Road some time between 7pm on Sunday, May 1 and 4am on Monday, May 2. - Credit: Zero Motorcycles

A brand new Zero S motorcycle costs in the region of £15,000.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the offence.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/32156/22.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Great Yarmouth News

