Police chief's domestic violence warning to holidaymakers

Head of Great Yarmouth Police Supt Nathan Clark has said his officers won't tolerate domestic abuse - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Holidaymakers to Great Yarmouth have been warned that any incidents of domestic abuse will not be tolerated by the town's police force.

As people stay in caravans, campsites and other guest accommodation it can lead to domestic abuse and violence, especially if alcohol is involved.

Issuing a warning the head of Great Yarmouth Police, Supt Nathan Clark, said:" We have a zero tolerance on domestic violence.

"We have families coming to the area and sadly after drink is involved things happen.

"It is something we won't tolerate here."

Supt Clark also said policing of Great Yarmouth's nighttime economy will be increased over the summer months and what are called reassurance patrols will also be mounted.

He said: "My message is if you come to Norfolk please respect the residents of Norfolk and please respect each other."

In March we reported on how more than three reports of violent crime and sexual offences were made in Great Yarmouth every day in 2021, with reports rising by 14pc compared to 2020.

Police said the rise was associated with ‘behind closed doors’ crimes like domestic violence.