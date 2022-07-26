News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police chief's domestic violence warning to holidaymakers

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:38 PM July 26, 2022
Head of Great Yarmouth Police Supt Nathan Clark has said his officers won't tolerate domestic abuse

Head of Great Yarmouth Police Supt Nathan Clark has said his officers won't tolerate domestic abuse - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Holidaymakers to Great Yarmouth have been warned that any incidents of domestic abuse will not be tolerated by the town's police force.

As people stay in caravans, campsites and other guest accommodation it can lead to domestic abuse and violence, especially if alcohol is involved.

Issuing a warning the head of Great Yarmouth Police, Supt Nathan Clark, said:" We have a zero tolerance on domestic violence.

"We have families coming to the area and sadly after drink is involved things happen.

"It is something we won't tolerate here."

Supt Clark also said policing of Great Yarmouth's nighttime economy will be increased over the summer months and what are called reassurance patrols will also be mounted.

He said: "My message is if you come to Norfolk please respect the residents of Norfolk and please respect each other."

In March we reported on how more than three reports of violent crime and sexual offences were made in Great Yarmouth every day in 2021, with reports rising by 14pc compared to 2020.

Police said the rise was associated with ‘behind closed doors’ crimes like domestic violence.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of the incident in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Three people arrested after man stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston beach has been named among the world's top tourist attractions.

Norfolk beach named among world's top tourist attractions by Tripadvisor

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Ope

Norfolk Live News

Four people arrested and 13 vehicles seized in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A field fire in Hopton has closed the A47

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crop field blaze closes A47 on Norfolk border

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon