Police looking for 'elderly man' after cash stolen from shop on Christmas Day

The Lusa supermarket in St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth was broken into on Christmas Day - Credit: Google

A supermarket in Great Yarmouth had £400 of cash stolen after being broken into on Christmas Day.

In the early hours of Christmas Day, the Lusa supermarket in St Peter's Road was broken into via the rear of the property.

Cash in notes, amounting to £400, was stolen between 1.10am and 1.16am.

Police are appealing for any information regarding the incident or any witnesses to come forward.

Officers would also like to speak to an "elderly man wearing dark clothing" who was seen pausing to look at the store at about 1.12am who may be able to help with enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Christopher Hodds at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/95421/21.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

