Thieves steal electric bikes worth nearly £5,000 from locked shed

One of the bikes is removed from the shed in Louise Close - Credit: Richard Harvey

A Great Yarmouth man has spoken of his shock after brazen thieves stole two electric bicycles worth nearly £5,000 from his shed in a night time raid.

Richard Harvey, 47, was stunned to see on a CCTV system the two thieves take the bikes from the shed outside his home in Louise Close.

The bikes belonged to him and his partner Rebecca McFarland, who are both keen cyclists and Mr Harvey used his bike to help him carry out metal detecting across the region.

The thieves are seen eyeing up one of the bikes - Credit: Richard Harvey

The couple's bikes, worth about £4,000 and £700 each, were stolen at about 2.40am on Tuesday, October 18.

The thieves were caught on CCTV stealing both bikes.

After stealing the first bike and rummaging through the shed the offenders then returned to the scene of the crime to take the other electric bike.

Mr Harvey, who has reported the offences to Norfolk Police, had called the thieves "disgusting" and "scum" and shared images on Facebook and put the CCTV footage on Youtube in a bid to help catch them.

The thieves struck at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, October 18 - Credit: Richard Harvey

He said that one of the bikes, which was his, was custom-made and was worth about £4,000 and the other was his partner's from Argos.

He said: "It happened at about 2.40am on Tuesday. The annoying thing is we just had a new door put on the shed by the council. It is different to everyone else's and had a better lock on it.

"Whoever it was must have had a master key or something. They just got straight in.

"They came back twice, they took mine first and then they locked up and then they came back five minutes later and took hers, which is really weird.

"It has affected me because I can't do what I like to do. I like to get out. I could go miles up the coast. I would go out on my own detecting.

Richard Harvey's custom-made electric bike - Credit: Richard Harvey

"Its a 1,500 watt bike so it is very powerful. I have bad asthma so this was the only thing could get me out in the countryside."