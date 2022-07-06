Ground worker banned from driving for 17 months after police insurance stop

A ground worker has been banned from driving for 17 months after he got behind the wheel while over the drink drive limit.

Thomas Haworth was stopped by police in Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth, after they found he was driving his Vauxhall Vectra without insurance.

Police then carried out a breath test on Haworth, which gave a reading of 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

On Wednesday Haworth, 31 and of Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance on the afternoon of May 30 this year when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

The court heard Haworth had no previous convictions and had drank the night before and thought he was alright to drive.

Haworth also thought his insurance was valid, even though it recently had been cancelled due to an issue with details.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said: "He knows what he has done is wrong."

As well as a 17-month driving ban Haworth was fined £460 and ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £46.