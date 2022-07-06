Ground worker banned from driving for 17 months after police insurance stop
- Credit: Google Maps
A ground worker has been banned from driving for 17 months after he got behind the wheel while over the drink drive limit.
Thomas Haworth was stopped by police in Apsley Road, Great Yarmouth, after they found he was driving his Vauxhall Vectra without insurance.
Police then carried out a breath test on Haworth, which gave a reading of 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.
On Wednesday Haworth, 31 and of Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance on the afternoon of May 30 this year when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.
The court heard Haworth had no previous convictions and had drank the night before and thought he was alright to drive.
Haworth also thought his insurance was valid, even though it recently had been cancelled due to an issue with details.
Richard Mann, mitigating, said: "He knows what he has done is wrong."
Most Read
- 1 Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches
- 2 Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes
- 3 Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary
- 4 'Handful' of people kicked out of Norfolk cinema amid Minions TikTok craze
- 5 'Sold as seen' - two-bed house gutted by fire goes on the market
- 6 Dog rescued after fire breaks out at Gorleston home
- 7 Multiple fire crews tackle overnight blaze in Norfolk home
- 8 Debate over 665 homes to be broadcast live amid 'heightened interest'
- 9 Mural in Great Yarmouth celebrating Queen's jubilee is defaced
- 10 Quaint Caister cottage fixer-upper goes under the hammer
As well as a 17-month driving ban Haworth was fined £460 and ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £46.