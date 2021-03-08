News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Woman praises police after tools worth £10k found following break-in

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:51 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 3:07 PM March 8, 2021
Marco and Vanessa Teixeira

Marco and Vanessa Teixeira were called from their house on Lancaster Road in Great Yarmouth after thieves smashed their van's window. - Credit: Submitted

Thieves smashed a van window and stole £10,000 worth of tools before police recovered the equipment.

Officers were called following an incident on Lancaster Road in Great Yarmouth on Saturday night (March 9) when two Makita tool boxes were stolen from a van after the driver’s window had been smashed.

Enquiries led officers to a property on Orford Close where suspected stolen property was recovered and a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Van with broken window in Great Yarmouth

Thieves smashed a van window before stealing £10,000 worth of tools. - Credit: Submitted

The van belongs to Marco Teixeira, 41, a builder and handyman.

His wife, Vanessa Teixeira, 42, said: "My neighbour knocked on our door at 9.20pm, saying somebody had smashed my husband's work van."

Broken glass was strewn all over the floor of the vehicle and £10,000 worth of tools were missing, she said.

Her neighbour had seen the thieves, and where they had run toward, and gave a description of their clothing and build to the police, she added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
  2. 2 Mum's upset after church clears baby daughter's grave
  3. 3 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
  1. 4 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
  2. 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 6 Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week
  4. 7 Shops and homes bid for former village police station
  5. 8 Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches
  6. 9 Coronavirus jabs rolled out to people aged 56 to 59
  7. 10 Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?

"I cannot praise the police officers enough, they were very helpful.

"It's difficult to fight crime in this town but I believe they do a good job and they don't get enough recognition," Ms Teixeira said.

Norfolk Police have said the suspect was taken to Great Yarmouth police station and questioned before being released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Stuart, left and Daphne King smile for the camera

Teaching couple moving to Wales after decades in Great Yarmouth

Andrew Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
An empty Great Yarmouth seafront during COVID19 lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Coronavirus rates where you live in Great Yarmouth borough

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon