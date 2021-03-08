Published: 2:51 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 3:07 PM March 8, 2021

Marco and Vanessa Teixeira were called from their house on Lancaster Road in Great Yarmouth after thieves smashed their van's window. - Credit: Submitted

Thieves smashed a van window and stole £10,000 worth of tools before police recovered the equipment.

Officers were called following an incident on Lancaster Road in Great Yarmouth on Saturday night (March 9) when two Makita tool boxes were stolen from a van after the driver’s window had been smashed.

Enquiries led officers to a property on Orford Close where suspected stolen property was recovered and a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

The van belongs to Marco Teixeira, 41, a builder and handyman.

His wife, Vanessa Teixeira, 42, said: "My neighbour knocked on our door at 9.20pm, saying somebody had smashed my husband's work van."

Broken glass was strewn all over the floor of the vehicle and £10,000 worth of tools were missing, she said.

Her neighbour had seen the thieves, and where they had run toward, and gave a description of their clothing and build to the police, she added.

"I cannot praise the police officers enough, they were very helpful.

"It's difficult to fight crime in this town but I believe they do a good job and they don't get enough recognition," Ms Teixeira said.

Norfolk Police have said the suspect was taken to Great Yarmouth police station and questioned before being released under investigation while enquiries continue.