Woman praises police after tools worth £10k found following break-in
- Credit: Submitted
Thieves smashed a van window and stole £10,000 worth of tools before police recovered the equipment.
Officers were called following an incident on Lancaster Road in Great Yarmouth on Saturday night (March 9) when two Makita tool boxes were stolen from a van after the driver’s window had been smashed.
Enquiries led officers to a property on Orford Close where suspected stolen property was recovered and a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft.
The van belongs to Marco Teixeira, 41, a builder and handyman.
His wife, Vanessa Teixeira, 42, said: "My neighbour knocked on our door at 9.20pm, saying somebody had smashed my husband's work van."
Broken glass was strewn all over the floor of the vehicle and £10,000 worth of tools were missing, she said.
Her neighbour had seen the thieves, and where they had run toward, and gave a description of their clothing and build to the police, she added.
Most Read
- 1 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
- 2 Mum's upset after church clears baby daughter's grave
- 3 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
- 4 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
- 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 6 Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week
- 7 Shops and homes bid for former village police station
- 8 Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches
- 9 Coronavirus jabs rolled out to people aged 56 to 59
- 10 Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?
"I cannot praise the police officers enough, they were very helpful.
"It's difficult to fight crime in this town but I believe they do a good job and they don't get enough recognition," Ms Teixeira said.
Norfolk Police have said the suspect was taken to Great Yarmouth police station and questioned before being released under investigation while enquiries continue.