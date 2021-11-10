Drunken man ran towards paramedic and swore at people

A man who acted aggressively in a Great Yarmouth street after drinking has been fined £120 by magistrates.

Magistrates heard Jack Turner, 25, was seen to run towards a paramedic, swear at people and be aggressive in Sandringham Avenue on October 17.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Samantha Crockett, prosecuting, said police were called to reports of an agitated male and had to restrain Turner because of his aggressive behaviour, including running towards a paramedic and swearing at people

Before police arrested him officers said he was slurring his words and was unsteady on his feet.

Turner, who is in work and lives in Chaucer Road, had previous convictions for drunk and disorderly and, representing himself, told the court he could not remember the incident.

Magistrates fined Turner £120 and ordered him to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £34.



