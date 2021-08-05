Published: 12:52 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM August 5, 2021

Police are investigating after a cannabis factory was found at an address on Union Road in Great Yarmouth on August 4. - Credit: Submitted

A cannabis factory in a Great Yarmouth property was discovered after a gas worker stumbled on it while visiting to take a routine meter reading.

Police officers were called to a property on Union Road on Wednesday (August 4) shortly after midday after the worker discovered the factory while visiting the property to take a metre reading.

About 90 plants were found inside and police forensic teams attended in the afternoon.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information concerning unusual or suspicious activity in the area in recent weeks.

Contact officers at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/56308/21.



