Have your say on policing in Great Yarmouth
- Credit: South Norfolk Police
People living in Great Yarmouth and surrounding villages are being encouraged to have their say on policing and crime issues in their communities.
Great Yarmouth Police are holding an online policing priorities session on Thursday, February 10 from 7pm.
The Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel Priority Setting meeting will cover Great Yarmouth, the Caister area and the rural Flegg villages police patch.
A statement from the force said: "Join us to have your say about local issues/concerns.
"The panel, volunteers from the local community, will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months."
The meeting will be held over Microsoft Teams.
The priorities will be published on Great Yarmouth Police's Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor pages.
For further details and a link to join the meeting email: GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.pnn.police.uk
The same email can be used to ask questions to the panel.