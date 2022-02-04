News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Have your say on policing in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:57 AM February 4, 2022
South Norfolk Police arrested two on October 6 as a part of targeted patrols

People can raise issues they have with crime and policing, such as speeding. - Credit: South Norfolk Police

People living in Great Yarmouth and surrounding villages are being encouraged to have their say on policing and crime issues in their communities.

Great Yarmouth Police are holding an online policing priorities session on Thursday, February 10 from 7pm.

The Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel Priority Setting meeting will cover Great Yarmouth, the Caister area and the rural Flegg villages police patch.

A statement from the force said: "Join us to have your say about local issues/concerns.

"The panel, volunteers from the local community, will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months."

The meeting will be held over Microsoft Teams.

The priorities will be published on Great Yarmouth Police's Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor pages.

For further details and a link to join the meeting email: GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 'How are we going to afford it?' - Yarmouth reacts to hike in fuel bills
  2. 2 A47 roadworks cause heavy delays on Acle Straight
  3. 3 Bird watchers flock to Winterton for guaranteed views of stunning owls
  1. 4 Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court
  2. 5 House demolition bid leaves chairman with casting vote
  3. 6 New plans for former menswear shop poised for approval
  4. 7 Baby boy died in Norfolk on bus journey from Europe to Lincolnshire
  5. 8 Seated dancercise class to launch in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 Bid to remove holiday occupancy conditions at former Pontins
  7. 10 Five places to get sweet treats in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

The same email can be used to ask questions to the panel.

Great Yarmouth News
Caister-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

The 'mint mansion' on Gorleston before and after.

WATCH: The demolition of Gorleston's 'mint mansion'

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A large breakfast at Butterfly Cafe in Norwich

Five places to get a fry-up in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Two lifeboat crew next to the newly formed shelf.

More damage expected on coastline at Hemsby and Winterton

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Lance Martin is preparing to move his home in erosion-hit Hemsby again.

Living dangerously: Lance Martin back on the brink

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon