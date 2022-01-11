Have your say on crime and policing in villages

Three pop up engagement events are taking place in Norfolk villages in January. - Credit: PA

People living in three villages near Great Yarmouth can raise concerns over crime or issues in their communities with their local police officer this month.

PC Gary May, Great Yarmouth Police Rural Flegg Villages Beat Manager, will be holding what are described as "pop up engagement" events in Martham, Filby and Thurne.

On Tuesday, January 18 PC May will be at the Village Green in Martham between 11am and 12pm.

Then on Wednesday, January 26 PC May will be at Filby Post Office between 12pm and 1pm.

Finally on Thursday, January 27 PC May will be at The Staithe in Thurne, between 11am and 12pm.

The police say is it is an opportunity for residents to pop by and discuss their local issues and any concerns they have.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events and crime prevention advice visit their Facebook page and Twitter feed.